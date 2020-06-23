One death, 19 new cases in Puducherry

A 60-year-old woman, who died at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital, was later confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. With this, the death toll reached nine in the Union Territory.

The woman, hailing from neighbouring Mudaliarpet, died on Monday evening at the general hospital. A staff nurse at the GH was among the 19 new cases diagnosed on Tuesday.

Eight persons were admitted to IGMCRI, while seven persons, including one from Cuddalore, were admitted to Jipmer. Four persons were admitted to the government hospital in Karaikal. In all, 16 patients were discharged.

Of the 228 persons undergoing treatment, 172 are at IGMCRI, 43 at Jipmer, 11 at Karaikal GH and one each at facilities in Yanam and Cuddalore.

The exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry has prompted the territorial administration to bring further restrictions on movement of people from Tuesday.

In accordance with the decision taken by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at a meeting of the Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority four days ago, shops, including petrol pumps, stopped functioning from 2 p.m. The government, in a revised order issued on Monday, exempted only wholesale and retail medical shops from the lockdown restrictions.

While milk parlours were allowed to function till 6 p.m, restaurants were allowed to offer takeaways till 8 p.m. and dine-ins with 50% capacity till 2 p.m. The restrictions were not applicable to industrial, agricultural and fishing activities, government offices and hospitals, the order said.

In a press release on Tuesday, District Collector T. Arun sought the public’s help in combating the spread of the virus.