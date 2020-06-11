One death, 12 new cases in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

11 June 2020 00:21 IST

Puducherry recorded a COVID-19 fatality after an elderly patient from Villupuram who died at the government general hospital on Monday night tested positive for the infection.

The 82-year-old patient temporarily staying in Arumbarthapuram had been admitted to the Indira Gandhi GH with multiple complications on June 4. He died on June 8. A sample was drawn for testing and the results that came in on Tuesday showed the patient was positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that on the request of the relatives, the health department would be disposing the body in a special air sealed bag as per norms in coordination with the Local Administration Department.

The Minister, who inspected the GH, said the entire floor housing the ward was being disinfected.

Meanwhile, 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said of the new cases, eight were admitted to the IGMCRI and the others at Jipmer. Three patients were discharged from IGMCRI and one from Jipmer.

Apart from one death, the active cases are 84, cumulative total 145 and discharged cases 60.