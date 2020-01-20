One dead, over 70 hurt in Kandupatti manjuvirattu

A spectator was killed and over 70 people were injured during two manjuvirattu events in Kandupatti village on Sunday.

As many as 151 bulls from various districts in southern Tamil Nadu were let loose into the arena during the event organised by the district administration at the St. Antony’s Church. A total of 45 bull tamers tried to subdue the animals in batches.

In a parallel event, over 700 bulls were released into a dry water tank. One person was killed and several were injured, as the animals ran into a massive crowd that had gathered to watch the event, for which permission had not been granted. A majority of the injured were spectators, official sources said. Fifteen of them were referred to the Sivaganga Government Hospital.

The deceased, identified as Vijaya Raghavan, 44, had returned to his native place for the Pongal holidays and had been witnessing the event when he was killed.

The police said he had suffered a deep puncture in the abdomen. He was rushed to the Sivaganga GH, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

In another incident, a jallikattu bull from Panayapatti village was hit by a train while crossing the railway track.