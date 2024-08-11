ADVERTISEMENT

One dead; eight injured after mini-van overturns on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Ambur

Published - August 11, 2024 11:00 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old woman died and eight others were injured after a minivan they were traveling overturned on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Veera Koil near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Sunday. Police said the deceased person has been identified as K. Selvarani (55), a native of Tirupattur. It was around 2.30 p.m, mini-van driver V. Pasupathi (28) was driving on the highway towards Vellore with around 15 persons when a two-wheeler rider H. Ashok Kumar (25) took a sudden right at Veera Koil junction on the highway. Immediately, mini-van driver Pasupathi tried to avoid hitting the two-wheeler rider but lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle fell on open land, which was several feet below the carriageway of the highway.   The occupants in the mini-van were residents in Tirupattur and were on their way to worship at their ancestral temple near Pallikonda town in Vellore on the highway to conduct rituals and poojas as part of Aadi month festival.  Immediately, residents and motorists rescued the injured persons. They also alerted Ambur Taluk police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur town. A case has been registered. A probe is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US