One dead; eight injured after mini-van overturns on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Ambur

A 55-year-old woman died and eight others were injured after a minivan they were traveling overturned on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Veera Koil near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Sunday. Police said the deceased person has been identified as K. Selvarani (55), a native of Tirupattur. It was around 2.30 p.m, mini-van driver V. Pasupathi (28) was driving on the highway towards Vellore with around 15 persons when a two-wheeler rider H. Ashok Kumar (25) took a sudden right at Veera Koil junction on the highway. Immediately, mini-van driver Pasupathi tried to avoid hitting the two-wheeler rider but lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle fell on open land, which was several feet below the carriageway of the highway. The occupants in the mini-van were residents in Tirupattur and were on their way to worship at their ancestral temple near Pallikonda town in Vellore on the highway to conduct rituals and poojas as part of Aadi month festival. Immediately, residents and motorists rescued the injured persons. They also alerted Ambur Taluk police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur town. A case has been registered. A probe is underway.