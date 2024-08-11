GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dead; eight injured after mini-van overturns on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Ambur

Published - August 11, 2024 11:00 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old woman died and eight others were injured after a minivan they were traveling overturned on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Veera Koil near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Sunday. Police said the deceased person has been identified as K. Selvarani (55), a native of Tirupattur. It was around 2.30 p.m, mini-van driver V. Pasupathi (28) was driving on the highway towards Vellore with around 15 persons when a two-wheeler rider H. Ashok Kumar (25) took a sudden right at Veera Koil junction on the highway. Immediately, mini-van driver Pasupathi tried to avoid hitting the two-wheeler rider but lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle fell on open land, which was several feet below the carriageway of the highway.   The occupants in the mini-van were residents in Tirupattur and were on their way to worship at their ancestral temple near Pallikonda town in Vellore on the highway to conduct rituals and poojas as part of Aadi month festival.  Immediately, residents and motorists rescued the injured persons. They also alerted Ambur Taluk police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur town. A case has been registered. A probe is underway.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.