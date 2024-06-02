One dead, 46 diarrhoea cases reported near Gudiyatham town

An 80-year-old man died, while 20 others were admitted at a health centre and Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham town in Vellore on Saturday after they suffered from diarrhoea.

Health officials said that the deceased person was identified as K. Balaraman, a resident of Keel Chendathur village that comes under Pernambut panchayat union in Vellore. Mr. Balaraman had been a comorbidities patient with renal failure and liver infection. He was admitted for diarrhoea at the Upgraded Primary Healthcare Centre (UPHC) in Mailpatti village on Friday evening. “Around 18-20 patients are under treatment for diarrhoea from the affected village. Water samples have been taken from the village for testing to ascertain the cause of the incident,” Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi told The Hindu.

Accompanied by K. Subbulakshmi, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in Gudiyatham, and S. Maran Babu, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the taluk hospital, Collector Ms. Subbulaxmi met affected patients at the government hospital in Gudiyatham on Saturday.

Health officials said that on Friday afternoon, three persons from Chendathur village got admitted at the UPHC in Mailpatti village for diarrhoea. Since then, the flow of affected patients from the village to the centre has been continuous. Mr. Balaraman, was admitted at the centre on Friday evening. After receiving treatment, he returned home where later he died, the officials said.

Health officials have recorded a total of around 46 diarrhoea cases from four streets in the affected village. A majority of them are getting treated at the health centre, five of them at the Gudiyatham government hospital and a 60-year-old man has been referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore as he suffers from comorbidities. There have been no new admissions in the hospital on Saturday.

Initial inquiries by the health officials suggest two reasons for the incident. One reason could be food contamination during a common non-vegetarian feast arranged by the village temple on Thursday, where many devotees from neighbouring districts also had taken part. Another possible reason is water contamination from leaky water pipelines or lack of hygiene in the Over Head Tank (OHT) maintained by the panchayat.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) has taken water samples from the tank and taps in the village for testing. Simultaneously, a household survey on what the affected families consumed in the past few days is also being taken.

Seven doctors, trained nursing staff, technicians and other medical and para medical staff have been deployed in the village and its health centre. As part of precautionary measures, tractors have been roped in for water supply. The OHT, sump and pump room in the village are being thoroughly cleaned, the health officials added.

