One dead, 17 injured in fire at matchsticks godown

One person died and 17 sustained injuries in a fire that broke out in a matchsticks godown near Gudiyatham on Monday.

The fire occurred in the godown at Meenambalpuram around 4.30 p.m. Eighteen persons were working when the fire broke out.

While Karthik (35), a resident of Chinallapalli village, died of burns, 17 others have been admitted to various hospitals. Four of them were referred to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai, while nine of them were undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Katpadi, and four others were admitted at Government Hospital, Gudiyatham, district officials said. Officials said the match-making unit has a licence. Police investigation is on.