Tamil Nadu

One dead, 13 injured in gas cylinder blast at Salem

Rescue work in progress at Karukalpatti in Salem where a house collapsed on November 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

One elderly woman died and 3 persons, including children, suffered injuries after three houses collapsed, reportedly after a domestic gas cylinder blast at a house in Karungalpatti , Salem district, early on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Rajalakshmi (80). Around 6.45 a.m., the gas cylinder at the house, on Pandurangan Vittal Road, burst and two other adjacent houses also collapsed following the incident, police said.

A girl child being rescued from the collapse site.

A girl child being rescued from the collapse site.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

 

Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the victims from under the debris. The rescued persons were rushed to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

District Collector S. Karmegham, Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and DMK legislator R. Rajendran visited the site and assessed rescue operations.

Rescue operations are on to rescue three more persons, including Fire Officer Padmanabhan, who is stuck under the debris.


