One arrested for ₹31-crore GST credit fraud in Chennai

GST and Central Excise Department, Chennai Outer Commissionerate, has arrested one person for alleged GST credit fraud of about ₹31 crore. According to a statement, the arrested person along with some others had taken GST registration in the name of many other persons and these fictitious entities issued tax invoices without supplying any goods and services to facilitate fraudulent availment of Input Tax credit. Further investigation is on.