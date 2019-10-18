On World Trauma Day, government employees in Vellore don teacher’s hat

The Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative, (TAEI), a project of National Health Mission of the State Government, conducted a ‘World Trauma Day’ programme in Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) by coordinating with Tangedco, Public Works Department, police, fire service and EMRI.

Dean of GVMCH, R. Selvi, presided over the public awareness campaign.

Patients and other visitors were invited to witness the various awareness events/ talks conducted by the personnel from various departments.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel put up a demonstration of extinguishing various types of fires, while doctors detailed on the precautionary mechanisms while facing medical emergencies.

Police personnel from traffic advised the participants to adhere to traffic rules and insisted of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers.

Kannan, manager of 108-Ambulance services from Vellore, detailed the facilities available with ambulances and the methods of administering fists aid to the victims in case of emergency.

Medical Superintendent Rajavelu; Deputy Medical Superintendent - TAEI project, R. Srikanth; RMO C. Inbaraj; and faculty members from GVMCH participated.

Awareness walk

More than 300 youth walked from Vellore Fort to CMC Hospital to spread awareness about the rapidly growing problem of trauma and in particular Road Traffic Accidents (RTA). The walk was flagged off by the Superintendent of Police, Praveshkumar.

“Initiatives like this are much needed, to raise awareness and bring down the number of accidents. Safety is not the responsibility of just one department, everyone must play their part,” he said.

Members of CMC’s Accident and Emergency Team (both staff and students) led the walk, followed by students from Auxilium College and CMC.

They raised slogans and held placards and banners to spread the message of Road Safety.