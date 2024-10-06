On Vallalar’s birth anniversary, Governor, CM convey message on equality

On the occasion of the 201st birth anniversary of Vallalar on Saturday, Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conveyed a message on equality.

Mr. Ravi said sanathana dharma did not talk about caste. “Some people try to say that sanathana dharma is about caste. If anyone talks about caste and practises discrimination, those are not [related to] sanathana dharma,” he said at a function held in the Raj Bhavan to mark the birth anniversary of the Tamil saint.

He further said, “Sanathana dharma is inclusive of all. It rejects any kind of discrimination and untouchability that we see here and elsewhere....”

According to him, Bharat was born out of this sense. However, from time to time, due to internal problems, human weaknesses or external threats, there have been deviations from this. Whenever such deviations have occurred, a divine force has appeared in the form of humans to rectify them, he added.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu was the spiritual capital of Bharat, and the world needed Vallalar now more than ever. In the last ten years, the Centre’s policies have reflected the teachings of Valllar, ensuring that everyone benefits from the schemes. In this context, he referred to the sanction accorded by the Centre for the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project.

CM’s message

Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin posted on social media that since the DMK came to power, the birth anniversary of Vallalar was observed as the benevolence day. “‘Don’t get caught by a religious demon!’ is the path shown by Vallalar. Let us travel on that path. Let us praise the principle of equality, which does not see any difference in living beings...,” he said.