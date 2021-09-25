On the investment relationship

CHENNAI

25 September 2021 01:01 IST

Sri Lanka seeks investment from India in a range of areas like pharmaceuticals, organic fertilizer, renewable energy and information technology, Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner D. Venkateshwaran has said.

The other areas indicated by him included apparels, electronic goods, fisheries and dairy products. Discussions were also on for a two-way investment.

Noting that there had been a “considerable number of success stories” of investment relationship between Sri Lanka and India, especially in south India, the envoy, whose jurisdiction covers five southern States and Puducherry, said “we are focusing on tourism development as it is a major industry that will attract more Indian investors”.

Investment opportunities have been updated on the website of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka, he said. The Deputy High Commission was “in regular correspondence with the BOI” to finalise a few joint ventures in Sri Lanka from India in due course.