On Republic Day, Tamil Nadu showcases tableau rejected by Centre

CHENNAI

26 January 2022 15:39 IST

Freedom fighters, the Marudu brothers, Velu Natchiyar and V.O. Chidambaram Pillai were among those featured in the tableau; earlier TN Governor R.N. Ravi hoisted the flag in the presence of CM Stalin

Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu saw the showcasing of the tableau featuring the sacrifice of freedom fighters -- the Marudu Brothers, Velu Natchiyar, Kappalottiya Tamizhan V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and many others.

The tableau, originally conceived of by the Tamil Nadu government for participation in the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, was rejected by the Centre.

One tableau depicted the hanging of the Marudu Brothers — Chinna Marudu and Periya Marudu — at Tirupattur after they were defeated by the British. Velu Natchiyar was seen riding a horse. National poet Subramania Bharthiyar was prominently featured in a tableau along with VVS Iyer, Quaid-e-Millath and others. Freedom fighter VOC, pulling an oil press, was also part of the depiction.

However, the tableau with Periyar drew the most amount of attention of the participants.. He was the leading figure of the tableau showcasing Tirupur Kumaran, who continued to hold the flag even after he fell prey to the lathis of the British police.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi unfurled the National Flag in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu and other dignitaries.

In his message, Mr Stalin said, “Let us reaffirm the upholding of the secular ethos of the Constitution on this Republic Day and be proud of the great achievements to uplift the people of our nation in all spheres.”