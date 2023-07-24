On eve of 84th birthday, PMK leader S. Ramadoss reiterates commitment to ensure reservations for Vanniyars

July 24, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday wrote a letter addressed to his cadres, on the eve of his 84th birthday, reiterating the party’s objectives to bring about separate reservations for Vanniyars “proportional to their population.”

Dr. Ramadoss said the party was founded on July 16, 1989, the Vanniyar Sangam was founded on July 20, 1989, and he celebrates his birthday on July 25 (1939), which makes the month of July an opportunity to appraise his achievements as the party’s founder. “Such an appraisal brings me both happiness and hurt. Many say I am blessed. It is true; I am living in the hearts of 10 crore Tamils and one crore hearts of the ‘Pattali’ population beat for me,” he said.

Dr Ramadoss reiterated his commitment to ensuring proportional representation for Vanniyars and other communities according to their population, implementing tobacco and liquor prohibition, ensuring Tamil language’s primacy in Tamil Nadu, making sure not a drop of rainwater in Tamil Nadu goes waste and giving preference to Tamils in education and jobs within Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that the previous AIADMK government had enacted a law to implement 10.5% internal reservations for Vanniyars among the MBCs in jobs and education, which was subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court.

