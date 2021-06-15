On day one, ₹164 cr.-worth liquor sold

Chennai

15 June 2021 00:22 IST

On the day of the reopening of bars, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) sold liquor worth ₹164.87 crore.

According to data provided by sources in Tasmac, the Chennai region recorded sales of ₹42.96 crore, the Tiruchi zone ₹33.65 crore, and Salem ₹38.72 crore. The Madurai region sold liquor worth ₹49.54 crore.

The Coimbatore zone reported nil sales as shops were closed. Shops in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai remained closed as COVID-19 cases were high in these belts.

Of the 5,338 shops in the State, over 2,900 reopened on Monday.