On Day 3, T.N. vaccinates 10,256 persons

Coverage more than thrice the number of persons inoculated on first two days

On the third day of the COVID-19 immunisation programme on Monday, 10,256 persons were administered the vaccines, across Tamil Nadu. Till date, the vaccines have been administered to 16,462 healthcare workers.

The day’s coverage was more than thrice the number of persons vaccinated on the first and second day. On the first day of the vaccine rollout, 3,126 persons (3,027 received Covishield doses and 99 Covaxin) were covered, while a total of 3,080 (2,897 received Covishield doses and 183 Covaxin) were covered on the second.

Of the day’s capacity to vaccinate 17,100 persons with doses of Covishield, 10,051 were covered, while 205 of the planned 600 received Covaxin. With this, Covishield has been administered to 15,975 persons and Covaxin to 487. A total of 177 sessions have been held in the State.

District-wise coverage

Some districts vaccinated a higher number of persons than the day’s capacity, according to data released by the Health Department. A total of 460 persons were immunised in The Nilgiris, as against its capacity of 300, while 436 were covered over the day’s capacity of 400 in Tiruppur. Similarly, in Namakkal, 350 persons were administered the vaccine, while the day’s capacity was 300. Vaccines were administered to 481 persons in Coimbatore.

In the Sivakasi health unit district (HUD), 397 persons were covered, while its capacity was 400. A total of 945 of 1,100 persons were immunised in Salem HUD, while Attur HUD registered a coverage of 471, of the planned 500. In Chennai, 801 persons of the planned 1,300 were vaccinated — 745 received Covishield and 56 Covaxin. The coverage was low in districts such as Thoothukudi, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

“It was anticipated that vaccination will pick up once Pongal holidays are over. Tamil Nadu has a strong public health cadre and dedicated health professionals across directorates, in both the government and private sector. The Health Department, from the beginning, has maintained that it is not a target-oriented programme but a demand-driven one, even among the prioritised group. The capacity of vaccination session sites is sometimes confused in sections as targets,” Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

He added that the sites can also be increased or decreased, and even moved, depending on the numbers and demand, in consultation with the Government of India. “A calibrated, cautious and steady approach, with a focus on ensuring no or minimal adverse events is more important. The picking up of numbers is very encouraging, as more and more people among health workers are now willingly coming forward to get vaccinated,” he said.

He said that apart from communicating and clarifying doubts, opinion leaders among doctors and various associations willingly coming forward had also helped. “We will be taking it by the day, and simultaneously focusing on regular prevention and control work,” he said.

A number of vaccine sites in government hospitals have started receiving inquiries from doctors in private hospitals. At the Government Royapettah Hospital, 13 doctors from private hospitals were vaccinated on Monday. “We have been getting a lot of inquiries, for vaccination, from private hospitals and retired doctors. We have had a few staff of the 108 ambulance network and some of our housekeeping staff getting vaccinated,” said Anand Prathap, resident medical officer, who was administered the vaccine on Monday.

At the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 100 persons received Covishield on the third day. RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan said they were receiving many doctors from private hospitals for the vaccination.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said while the initial focus was on the government sector, vaccination was free for healthcare workers in the private sector too. “Gradually, bigger private centres are also being permitted to start vaccination sites, while the smaller ones, near government sites, are being requested to utilise the government facility to get vaccinated, thereby improving the coverage in the coming days,” he said.