On Day 1, IIT-Madras students get 176 placement offers

01 December 2021 23:00 IST

It is 43% higher than last year, say institute officials

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras students received 176 placement offers on the first day of campus recruitment on Wednesday. Institute officials said it was 43% higher than the offers made last year and so far the highest ever in its history. Officials, however, refused to reveal details of the compensation package from the recruiters.

In the academic year 2020-21, students received 123 offers from 22 companies at the end of the first session. For the second year in a row, the placement programme was held virtually. In the first session, Microsoft made 19 offers, besides 11 international offers from four companies.

While Texas Instruments and Bajaj Auto made 15 offers each, Bain and Company and Goldman Sachs made 10 offers each. Eight offers each were made by Qualcomm and Boston Consulting Group. JP Morgan Chase and Co., and McKinsey each made seven offers.

This year, 231 pre-placement offers were made to students, bringing the total up to 407 job offers by the end of the day. As many as 32 companies, including Amazon, Groww, Flipkart, Intel, Samsung and Twitter, offered 68 profiles in the second session of Day 1, held from 4 p.m. till midnight.

C.S. Shankar Ram, advisor (Training and Placement) said the students’ performance was a testament to their academic training and quality and the value they bring to their recruiters. “The institute placement team has worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible job opportunities for our students,” he said.

A total of 1,498 students have registered for placements this year. The 382 companies that have registered for phase 1 are recruiting for 738 profiles. The first phase of placements would end on December 10.

According to S. Sidhartha Narayan, academic affairs secretary and an UG student in engineering physics, the placement team was better prepared this year.