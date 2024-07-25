On board services in Vande Bharat trains | Madras High Court orders inquiry into complaint of foul play in obtaining tender

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the General Manager of Southern Railway to inquire into a complaint of a New Delhi-based catering service provider having obtained the tender for providing on board services named Yatri Seva Anubandh (YSA) on six pairs of Vande Bharat trains through fraud and foul play.

Justice Anita Sumanth disposed of a writ petition filed by a competing tenderer BVG India Limited of Pune in Maharashtra by granting liberty to the petitioner company to make a representation in this regard to the Chairman of the Railway Board as well as the General Manager of Southern Railway.

She ordered that the Southern Railway must dispose of the representation, within one week, after affording an opportunity of hearing to the writ petitioner as well as the sucessful tenderer. The judge also made it clear that the petitioner would be entitled to challenge any adverse decision taken by the General Manager.

The orders were passed after hearing Senior Counsel G. Rajagopalan for the writ petitioner and senior central government standing counsel V. Chandrasekharan who accepted notices on behalf of the Railway Board as well as the Southern Railway and said the representation would be considered.

Mr. Rajagopalan told the court that YSA was a pilot project of Indian Railways. It was aimed at enhancing passenger experience by providing greater choice in food and beverages besides offering additional value added services such as concierge services and on board infotainment.

Apart from improving service quality and passenger experience, YSA was also aimed at reducing expenditure currently being incurred on housekeeping through service integration and providing access to the service provider to revenue verticals such as advertising inside the trains.

Accordingly, the Southern Railway had invited tenders in Febraury this year for the YSA in six pairs of Vande Bharat trains for a period of five years which could be extended further by two more years. As per the tender conditions, the bidders must disclose all pending criminal cases against them.

However, the succesful bidder in the present case had not disclosed a case registered against it by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2015 in connection with the infamous Rail Neer scam which had caused a loss of ₹19.5 crore the public exchequer, the senior counsel claimed.

He said the CBI had filed a charge-sheet in the case in 2017 and that the Enforcement Directorate too had undertaken action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of the CBI case. Despite all this, the YSA tender had been awarded to the catering company, he complained.

Though he sought a direction to blacklist the successful tenderer for having obtained the tender, allegedly, without disclosing the criminal cases, the judge said the court could not go into such factual disputes and it would be better for the railway administration to take a call after hearing both sides.