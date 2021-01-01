On a mission to curb corruption

Jayaram Venkatesan, convener, Arappor Iyakkam
Since 2021 is an election year, as a movement fighting against corruption, we look forward to engaging with every party, and making them promise to take steps to curb corruption in their manifestos. We have drafted an anti-corruption manifesto.
We expect all parties to assure us support for the enactment of the Right to Service Act, which will be the key to fighting bribery in government services.
We look forward to amendments to the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act to make all tender-related payments online and eliminate all physical points of contact in the tender process.
The Lok Ayukta should be made independent and powerful to ensure fair investigation.
We need to ensure that common people are given the power of decision making through ward sabhas, area sabhas, grama sabhas and the devolution of funds to local bodies. The Right to Information Act must be strengthened through the enabling of online filing of applications.
