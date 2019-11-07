On 65th birthday, Kamal Haasan unveils his father’s statue in Paramakudi

Celebrating his 65th birthday, actor and founder leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haassan paid obeisance to his father D. Seenivasan by unveiling his bust at Thelichathanallur, near Paramakudi on Thursday.

Mr Haasan, accompanied by his family members, including his brother Charu Haasan, sister Nalini, niece Suhasini Maniratnam and daughters —actors Shruti and Akshara Haasan — unveiled the statue inside MNM’s skill development centre building at Thelichathanallur off the Ramanathapuram–Madurai national highway.

The bust of Kamal Haasan’s father, advocate and freedom fighter D Seeinvasan, in Paramakudi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kamal’s birthday coincided with the death anniversary of his father. After Mr Charu Haasan unveiled the screen, by pressing a button, Mr Kamal paid floral tributes to his father by garlanding the bust and posed for photos with his family members amid playing of the MNM song. Before the ceremony, Mr Haasan, clad in white kurta and dhoti, honoured Mr Vans, the Indian 2 makeup artist, who had designed the bust. He also planted a neem tree sapling in the centre’s premises and hoisted the MNM flag.

Kamal with his family at the unveiling of the statue | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MNM initially wanted to install the bust in the open in front of the centre, the once-Indian Matriculation School building, but installed it inside the building in a class room after police denied permission. Enquiries revealed that the Paramakudi DSP said statues could be installed in open only with due permission from the authorities, and suggested the MNM office bearers get permission from the district administration.

The MNM’s bid to unveil a portrait of Seenivasan at the Bar Council building in Paramakudi Sub Court, where he had practiced, was dropped after a section of lawyers raised objection. All arrangements were in place on Wednesday, when a section of lawyers objected stating that Seenivasan had appeared for freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar in several cases, which went against a particular community.

The Haasan family poses for a picture | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A pamphlet circulated at the function described Seenivasan, born in the year 1908, as an advocate and freedom fighter. Mr Seenivasan had lost his father when he was just 10 years old and it was Gopala Iyengar, his father’s friend who educated him. Gopala Iyengar later got his daughter Rajalakshmi married to Seenivasan. After he completed his law, Seenivasan began his lawyer career as a junior to Gopala Iyengar.

However, when the freedom struggle was at the peak, Seenivasan started independent practice, taking exception to Gopala Iyengar appearing for the British.

Later, when the government offered pension to the martyrs who took part in the freedom struggle, Seenivasan turned down the offer, saying the pension could be given to martyrs who had fought for freedom more vigorously and faced hardships, the pamphlet said.

The progressive Seenivasan had been a great father to his three sons and a daughter, it said. He was closely associated with leaders such as Rajagopalachari, Kamaraj, Kakkan, C N Annadurai and Muthuramalinga Thevar, it added.