OMR will get five flyovers: Minister

Detailed project report ready, says E.V. Velu

Minister for Public Works E. V. Velu on Friday said five flyovers will be constructed on Rajiv Gandhi Salai to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Speaking to reporters after overseeing various projects in and around the city, he said officials of the highways had been asked to inspect the locations and submit a report.

An estimate of ₹500 crore and a detailed project report were ready for these flyovers that were announced in 2010 by the then DMK government but later dropped by the subsequent AIADMK government, he said.

The flyovers were to come up at Sholinganallur junction, SRP Tools junction, MGR Salai-OMR junction, Thoraipakkam Pallavaram Road junction and Navalur. Opinion then changed and suggestions to build an elevated corridor, instead of five flyovers, were made. Then the whole proposal was dropped since urban experts suggested that a bus rapid transit system corridor be created so that more people would take public transport. Flyovers would encourage private vehicle usage, they said. Subsequently, a corridor of Chennai Metro Rail was announced and at present two ‘U’ shaped flyovers are under construction on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

Mr. Velu directed the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) officials to take steps to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of traffic at toll plazas. Residents of Thoraipakkam had staged protests demanding that the toll plazas be removed since they were inside city limits. The Minister similarly told officials to complete the left over works on the Chennai Outer Ring Road.

Officials including Shanthi, Chief Engineer, Construction and Maintenance wing; Sumathi, Chief Engineer, Metro wing and Gnanasekaran, General Manager, TNRDC were present during the inspection.