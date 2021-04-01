OMR residents to meet candidates online today

Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) will organise an online ‘Meet and Know Your Candidates’ session from 2 p.m. on Friday via Zoom.

Office-bearers of various residential welfare associations will get to interact with candidates of Sholinganallur and Tiruporur Assembly constituencies, which will help voters make an informed decision in this election.

The meeting, which would be on till 7 p.m., would be streamed live on their Facebook group https://fb.fomrra.org.

In 2019, the FOMRRA had organised a similar meeting just before the Lok Sabha election to meet the candidates. The candidates were able to share their manifestos directly to thousands of voters residing along the OMR, said a press release here.