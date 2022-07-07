Omni bus catches fire near Sriperumbudur

There were no passengers in the bus

An omni bus went up in flames on Chennai-Bangalore National Highway near Sriperumbudur on Thursday.

The bus was used to transport the staff of a private firm between Kundrathur and Vellore. It was heading towards Vellore early on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., thick smoke began coming out from the front of the bus. The driver exited the vehicle through the door and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police. However, the bus went up in flames before they reached the spot.

Traffic affected

The police cordoned off the area with the help of the public. The traffic was affected on the arterial road for a few hours. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sriperumbudur and Irunkattukottai reached the spot and put out the blaze. The fire gutted a portion of the bus, and no one was injured as there were no passengers in the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire could have started due to a fault in the bus’ air conditioning equipment.