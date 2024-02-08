Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to exist in community, say public health experts

February 08, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, one of the mutated version of the virus that causes COVID-19, has been continuously mutating and exists in the community even after over a year. Though they produce milder infections in vulnerable sections of the population, everyone must remain cautious, as per a recent study of the variant.

Public health experts have conducted a genomic surveillance of Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant and its sub lineages in the State to understand the mutational patterns of the virus between December 2021 and March 2023, when it was prevalent in the population.

The study of B.1.1.529 variant was aimed at understanding their mutational patterns and genetic inter-relationship in the Indian population.

The researchers found unique mutations at different points in time, and it continued to evolve in the general population, escaping from natural as well as vaccine‐induced immune responses.

“Our findings suggest that continuous surveillance of viral variants at the global scenario is warranted to undertake intervention measures against potentially precarious SARS‐CoV‐2 variants and their evolution,” wrote the authors in the article Genomic surveillance of omicron B.1.1.529 SARS‐CoV‐2 and its variants between December 2021 and March 2023 in Tamil Nadu, India—A state‐wide prospective longitudinal study published in the latest edition of the Journal of Medical Virology.

The researchers said their studies found “several unique mutations that could likely explain the evolution of the virus and the functional changes associated with the variant”.

Their investigation revealed that the SARS‐CoV‐2 is actively evolving, resulting in a slew of sub lineages that could influence the virus’s infectivity and pathological effects in the host. The authors concluded that the evolution of the virus “underscored the need to scale up surveillance measures to assess the vaccine’s temporal and geographic effectiveness.”

“The Omicron variant has been modifying itself for more than a year with numerous variants of interest. Fortunately, it has produced only a milder infection and replaced the severe variants. In that way we can even call it the protector of the community,” said T.S. Selvavinayagam, the lead author of the article and Director of Public Health in the State, said.

The virus continues to exist in the community. “It will keep modifying itself and may affect certain vulnerable population” such as the elderly, children and those with comorbidity. However, “Keep yourself healthy, control all your NCDs (non-communicable diseases) by suitable lifestyle changes and report to a health facility if symptoms appear, particularly if you are vulnerable,” he suggested.