Omicron variant: Isolation ward ready

20 December 2021 01:12 IST

As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus remains threatening, the district administration has kept ready an isolation ward with 165 oxygen-supported beds, four ICU beds with a team of medical staff in Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Tirupattur on Sunday.

After inspecting the COVID-19 screening facilities and vaccination centres in various parts of Tirupattur, Collector Amar Kushwaha said a screening and vaccination centre had been created at key railway stations, including Jolarpet and Ambur as it was an important entry point to the district on the Bengaluru route. Besides screening the commuters arriving at railway stations, especially Jolarpet, for suspected symptoms of the viral infection, vaccination using Covaxin or Covishield are also being done after checking the passengers’ vaccination status. "The new isolation ward for omicron-infected persons will be manned by a team of medical staff, who will perform their duties only in that ward. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," said Mr. Kushwaha.

Active war room

The Collector said the ‘COVID War Room’ is active in monitoring of the cases, getting the patients admitted and following-up after they were discharged from the hospitals.

