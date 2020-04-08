OMCs sell 13 lakh more LPG refills than in March 2019

Oil marketing companies sold nearly 13 lakh additional cylinders in the State last month when compared to March 2019.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., which holds the biggest share in the market, sold eight lakh more cylinders than last March’s 60 lakh.

Hindustan Peteoleum Corporation Ltd., and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., which have the remaining market share sold an additional five lakh cylinders. The oil companies usually supply around 1.05 crore refills in the State every month.

“We managed this despite shortage of staff during the Covid-19 lockdown thanks to a large number of contract labourers, delivery staff and gas agency employees who agreed to work. This would be close to 80,000 persons,” said an oil industry source.

Food supply

The oil companies have been providing meals and snacks and tea to those attached to the bottling plants since their usual food supply mechanisms are not functional now.

“Many of them are north Indians and stay in small rooms or sheds since they are employed by contractors. When the pandemic started, we saw that they had no means to eat food. Hence we began serving food. Even fuel outlets have been asked to ensure food to everyone. Even homeless persons or passersby who don’t have food are provided something to eat. Close to 60,000 persons are being provided food daily,” an IOC official said.