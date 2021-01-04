OMCs launch high octane fuels in city

IOCL, HPCL up the stakes in the niche market

Targeting high-end cars and bikes, oil majors Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) have recently launched high octane fuels in the city that are said to help improve engine performance and reduce emissions by ensuring complete combustion of fuel.

IOCL’s Octane 100, branded as XP100, will be available at four retail outlets in the city. “We had conducted a survey and there were people wanting to purchase it because of its improved performance. We will extend it to other places based on demand,” said a company official. The XP100 exceeds IS-2796 specifications and is supplied from IOCL’s Mathura refinery.

HPCL’s Power 99, which has an octane rating of 99, was launched a couple of weeks ago in the city. Octane improvement used in Power 99 is approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. It does not contain any heavy metals.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., the market leader in the high octane segment, supplies its Speed 97, with octane 97 at five retail outlets in the city. “The multi-functional additives in these superior quality fuels help clean the engine, reduce wear and tear and thereby increase engine life. We see a lot of demand during the professional automobile racing season and on the weekends,” said a company source.

K. Parthasaarathy, a biker, said that he always stuck to only one brand and used high octane fuel whenever he serviced his bikes. “Since it cleans out the engine, I tank up once in a while. But I cant use it on a regular basis as it is too expensive,” he said.