Olive Ridley protection and rehabilitation Centre to come up in Chennai

April 25, 2022 21:25 IST

The facility, estimated to cost ₹6.3 crore, will undertake research on olive ridley turtles, collect data and create awareness of the species says Forest Minister

The Tamil Nadu government will set up an international olive ridley turtle protection and rehabilitation centre in Chennai at a cost of ₹6.3 crore, Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The centre will undertake research on olive ridley turtles, collect data and create awareness, the Minister said. The facility will be set up with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Tamil Nadu government, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government will also spend ₹237 crore to create shoreline parks in Adyar, Cooum river and Buckingham Canal, he said.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan announced that the government would take steps to make the Koyambedu market a carbon free complex. The government would assess possibilities to generate renewable energy, create green spaces, reduce carbon emissions in the complex and create awareness to those using the complex about being environmentally conscious, he said.

Mr. Meyyanathan, who is also the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, announced that the government would set up a boxing academy in Chennai at a cost of ₹2 crore.