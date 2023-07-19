Oldest wholesale market in Arakkonam to get a new lease of life

July 19, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - RANIPET

The wholesale market on the Bazaar Road in Arakkonam near Ranipet will get a new lease of life soon as the municipality has decided to build 250 new shops by demolishing existing outlets on the three-acre market complex, at a cost of ₹6.45 crore.

Traders have started to relocate to the temporary market complex near the railway subway. This the second time the market complex has been taken up for renovation since 1984 when 194 shops were demolished. The market was opened in the early 1940s.

“The new shops will be spacious. Adequate basic amenities like water taps and toilets will also be set up,” M. Thangaraj, Municipal Engineer , Arakkonam municipality, told The Hindu.

As per plan, the renovated market complex will have around 300 shops. Each size of the shop varies between 200 sq.ft. and 400 sq.ft. depending on additional facilities like cold storage. Ramps will be built for persons with disabilities. The floor of the market complex will be raised to 1.5 ft. to prevent inundation during monsoon.

A police booth will also be set up to prevent crime. Solar panels will also be set up as part of energy saving measures. Rentals will be fixed based on the existing market rates. The entire renovation work will be completed by mid-2024. “Our request to the civic body is that they should allot us the same shops that were run by us after the renovation work,” said G. Ethiraj, president, Arakkonam All Groceries Traders Association.

Residents said the temporary market complex near the railway station does not have basic facilities for consumers. Proper levelling of the temporary market should also be done to prevent inundation during monsoon. Due to less space, the temporary market can accommodate around 150 shops as against 273 shops in the old market. Shops in the market include vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, groceries, flowers and fancy items. The market will function between 5 a.m and 9 p.m. on all days, municipal officials said.

