Actor-turned-BJP functionary Gautami Tadimalla, who parted ways with actor and MNM founder Kamal Haasan in 2016, said MNM says that it will bring change. However, the party should ascertain beforehand whether people would like the change that the party is contemplating, she said. That will be known only after the counting on May 2, she added. “Someone launching a party, saying that they will bring change, is a routine affair. Mr. Haasan’s party, too, adopted the same marketing strategy,” she said.
‘Old wine in new bottle’
R. Sivaraman
CHENNAI,
April 01, 2021 01:36 IST
