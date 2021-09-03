Old water tanks, pipelines to be replaced, says TN Minister

CHENNAI

Minister K.N. Nehru also said that once the Centre’s Jal Jeevan scheme was implemented, the drinking water scenario would be better

The Tamil Nadu government is doing a survey to identify locations where overhead water tanks and pipelines were old, and needed replacement, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply, K.N. Nehru, informed the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

“After identifying those places where there is a need for replacement, steps would be taken to replace old tanks and pipelines to ensure the smooth supply of drinking water to households,” Mr. Nehru said, responding to a query by legislator T. Velmurugan (Panruti).

The Jal Jeevan Mission, which was announced by the Union government has not been implemented by the Centre as yet, he said: “Once the Jal Jeevan scheme is implemented, we can expect the drinking water scenario to become better,” he said.

To a query raised by Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi (Kilpennathur), who said many water tanks constructed by local bodies were not good in quality, the Minister said they were not constructed by the TWAD Board. “TWAD Board constructs water tanks and there are some local bodies that construct tanks managing to find their own resources to construct them. They are not under the control of TWAD Board,” the Minister pointed out.