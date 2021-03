Rajapalayam

14 March 2021 01:05 IST

Denied renomination from Sattur , AIADMK MLA M.S.R. Rajavarman joined the AMMK, which put him up in the same seat. On Saturday, campaigning near Rajapalayam, he said the “AIADMK would be routed in Virudhunagar”. But later he asked votes to be cast for the “two leaves” symbol, instead of the AMMK’s “cooker” symbol.

Advertising

Advertising