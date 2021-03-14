Tamil Nadu

Old habits die hard

Denied renomination from Sattur , AIADMK MLA M.S.R. Rajavarman joined the AMMK, which put him up in the same seat. On Saturday, campaigning near Rajapalayam, he said the “AIADMK would be routed in Virudhunagar”. But later he asked votes to be cast for the “two leaves” symbol, instead of the AMMK’s “cooker” symbol.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 1:06:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/old-habits-die-hard/article34064257.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY