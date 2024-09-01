Ohmium to invest ₹400 crore in Tamil Nadu; MoU signed in the presence of M.K. Stalin

American renewable energy firm Ohmium would set up its unit in Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu to produce green hydrogen and to manufacture electrolyzer by investing ₹400 crore. The unit is expected to generate employment for about 500 workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed with the Tamil Nadu government, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in San Franciso in the U.S. on Saturday (Sunday morning IST), an official release from the Tamil Nadu government said.

Mr. Stalin, in social media post, said: “Another successful day in San Francisco! We’ve secured a ₹400 crore investment from Ohmium in Chengalpattu district, creating 500 jobs. This marks a significant step in nurturing the ecosystem for green energy production and fuelling a sustainable future!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohmium is into production of green hydrogen and design and production of proton exchange membrane electrolyzers and has been operating in the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Asia.

Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials from the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department were present.

Mr. Stalin is leading a delegation from Tamil Nadu government to the U.S., as part of his government’s mission to get investment proposals for Tamil Nadu. The government has been attempting to get investment proposals in multiple sectors, as part its mission to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.