Tamil Nadu

‘Officials used pvt. vehicles for poll duty’

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Transport Commissioner to consider a representation made by Tamil Nadu Independent Rental Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association complaining about private vehicles with white boards being engaged by the government officials for election dutyinstead of renting the commercial vehicles with yellow boards.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by S. Jude Mathew. In his affidavit, the office-bearer claimed that it was illegal to engage the services of private vehicles for election work.

