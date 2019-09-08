Officials urged to expedite water conservation works

The monitoring officer for Tiruvannamalai district, Dheeraj Kumar, urged officials to complete the ongoing Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Kudimaramathu water conservation works by September 15.

Mr. Kumar, along with District Collector K.S. Kandasamy, DRDA Project Director B. Jayasudha, and District Revenue Officer P. Rathinasamy, conducted a survey of various projects that were being carried out in the district.

He appreciated the district administration and the Collector for initiating excellent schemes.

Pointing out that the Tiruvannamalai district received a good amount of rainfall during the last month, he asked the officials to meet the deadline before onset of the northeast monsoon.

He directed municipal and health department officials to take all preventive efforts including anti-larval activities.

The team took a survey of the rejuvenation of waterbodies in Thachanpattu, Kulathur Nallanpillaipetral, and Keeranur villages.

The Water Resources Department carry out water conservation works at a cost of ₹16.50 lakh in Thachanpattu and ₹29 lakh in Kulathur.

The works at Nallanpillaipetral and Keeranur villages are being carried out by the Rural Development Department at a cost of ₹1 lakh each.