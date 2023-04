Officials transferred following CM Stalin’s recent visit to Villupuram

April 30, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A few senior officials serving in various departments in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts have been transferred following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's visit to Villupuram last week, where he reviewed welfare programmes.

Official sources said the Project Director in Rural Development Department in Kallakurichi has been shifted out and S. Selvarani would take over the position. District Revenue Officer in Cuddalore R. Bhoovaraghan was transferred and M. Rajasekaran would take over.

Chief Education Officer in Kallakurichi G. Saraswathi has been transferred and K. Krishnapriya has been posted. Villupuram DSP S. Parthiban has also been transferred.