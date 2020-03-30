Officials tough on shops for not maintaining social distancing

With the country-wide lockdown enforced till April 14, it has become a tough task for the shop keepers to have their customers under control. Be it a grocery shop, vegetable shop, bakery, mutton-chicken shop, the scene was chaotic as usual as soon the shops were opened.

The sporadic spread of COVID-19 across the country has jeopardised the health conditions of so many . There are no signs any preventive mechanism in place and the job of maintaining social distancing measures among crowds has been entrusted with the respective shop owners. This has resulted in scant respect for customers.

They are forced to buy goods at higher rates . Some of the shopkeepers were partaking in every other violation which could trigger the spread of the virus .

However, some of them strictly adhered the health department manuals by offering hand washing facilities to their customers. Meanwhile, revenue and health officials were on their toes in identifying problematic areas and asked the shop keepers to ensure social distancing among the public.

For these violating regulations, a team of revenue officials led by Vellore Tahsildar V. Saravanamuthu ordered the closure of fish shops in Bagayam, Thorapadi, Kaniyambadi and Chinnapuram, broiler, chicken-mutton shops in Konavattam and Shenbakkam and a bakery in Sathuvachari, Vellore on Monday.