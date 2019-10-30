Convert unused borewells into RWH structures: Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board tells officials

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) has instructed officials to convert unused borewells and open wells sunk as part of its network into rainwater harvesting structures within a day.

TWAD managing director C.N.Mahesvaran said officials had been instructed to identify defunct facilities and convert them into rainwater harnessing structures.

Stringent action would be taken against officials who do not adhere to the directive.

Residents, social activists and self-help groups may seek technical support from TWAD officials. Besides information on TWAD’s website (www.twadboardtn.gov.in), residents could contact the 24-hour helpline 9445802145 for information, said a press release.

Atlas ready

The board has already prepared an atlas, containing hydro-geomorphological maps for various blocks in the State, for groundwater exploration and recharge.

The TWAD has also created social media accounts to clarify residents doubts. Meanwhile, several voluntary organisations have come forward to help residents convert defunct borewells into RWH structures.