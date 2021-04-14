Officials to tour districts; ensure SOPs in schools

CHENNAI

14 April 2021 01:22 IST

The School Education Department has directed four IAS officers, Directors and Joint Directors to visit all the districts, as teams to monitor the implementation of Standard Operating Procedure in all schools, in view of COVID-19 pandemic since the schools are functioning for Class 12.

IAS officers — S. Jayandhi, G. Latha, L. Nirmal Raj and S. Amirtha Jothi — have been named as Zonal Officers, who would lead the monitoring officers across the State in this regard.

Advertising

Advertising