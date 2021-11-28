Officials to monitor screening, testing at international airports

Health Dept. appoints assistant programme managers

An assistant programme manager has been appointed on behalf of the Health Department at each international airport in the State to monitor the screening and testing of travellers, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Shortly after inspecting the screening of passengers at the Chennai international airport on Saturday, he said assistant project managers had been appointed at the international airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi. They will coordinate with the staff involved in the screening and testing of passengers and supervise works, in the light of the new COVID-19 variant, first detected in South Africa.

The variant, Omicron, has been reported in five countries so far.

“At the Chennai international airport, RT-PCR tests are being carried out continuously. There are two thermal scanners to check for fever among travellers... We will monitor passengers transiting through and coming directly from South Africa,” he told reporters.

He said monitoring of passengers from South Africa, Brazil, China, Hong Kong and Israel would be intensified in Chennai. “We have pushed for intensive monitoring, with 100% home quarantine and repeat of testing after eight days. We are also checking for the full vaccination status of travellers from any country,” he said.

Since October 21, as many as 55,090 tests were performed among passengers at the Chennai international airport. Of these, three tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Samples from eight kinds of clusters, such as international airports, schools and markets, were sent for genomic sequencing, he said, adding: “So far, 6,714 samples were sequenced. We have the results of 4,019. Around 86% of the samples are of the Delta variant,” Mr. Subramanian said.

The Minister said the 12th mega vaccination camp would be held at 50,000 places on Sunday. He said some 78 lakh people were due for the second dose.

He said the Union Government was supplying sufficient doses of vaccines. The State, at present, has a stock of 1.12 crore doses, and another 12 lakh would be supplied.