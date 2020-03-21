Officials step up vigil along Andhra border

District administrations have taken several steps to counter the spread of COVID-19.

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram reviewed preventive measures undertaken by health, revenue and police officials, at the Bathalapalli check post.

Health officials screened the movement of goods and passengers at the RTO check post on the Katpadi-Chittoor Road on Saturday.

To monitor incoming vehicles and travellers, the Vellore district administration has set up 10 inter-departmental special squads, consisting of officials from the police, revenue, rural development, Corporation and health departments.

Each squad will have three officials from the police, two from health, four from revenue and six from local bodies. Each Squad will consist of 15 officials.

An official said, “We formed 30 squads to function in three shifts to safeguard 10 points — Serkadu in Katpadi taluk, Christianpet in Katpadi taluk and Ponnai (Mathandakuppam) in Katpadi taluk, Bathalapalli in Pernambut taluk, Paradharami and Synakunta in Gudiyatham taluk, Golden Temple, Katpadi railway station and Chittoor bus stand. One team will man the control room in the Collectorate.” Nearly 450 officials are on surveillance duty.

Meanwhile, Nethaji vegetable market saw a sudden surge in footfall, as market vendors announced their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to observe the Janata Curfew on Sunday.

Several travellers, however, were seen at the old bus stand and at the Katpadi railway station, waiting to get to their hometowns. Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul and SP P. Vijaya Kumar reviewed arrangements at the Velithagamanipenda check post, which connects Andhra Pradesh with Tirupattur district.