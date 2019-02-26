Officials start sealing illegal buildings

Confusion and uneasy moments prevailed after municipal authorities stepped up action to seal buildings violating norms in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district on Monday.

Following a directive from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the officials informed the court that around 1,400 buildings, including commercial structures, dwellings and private clinics, violated the norms.

When the court fixed an action plan to clean up illegal and unauthorised construction, officials held out the assurance that they would follow the instructions and file a compliance report soon.

As part of the assurance, officials sealed 44 buildings and the drive was intensified with more field staff being deployed, a senior official from the district administration said.

As per law, the violators were served notice and, subsequently, they were sealed. “The next step will be to demolish the illegal portion of the building,” said an official.

Meanwhile, some of the traders and office-bearers of the hotelier association appealed to the officials to stop the action as a section of them had approached the HC bench seeking relief.

Not in a mood to relent, the officials at the municipal office here said they were proceeding as per norms and would file their reports with the court directly. “Any failure would mean contempt of court,” they said.

Representing the plight of the building owners, one Rajmohan said: “The officials served notice many years ago and suddenly appeared before us to demolish...Let them individually visit and carry out inspection on the site and take action...We have no objection. We will cooperate. But it was unfair to threaten us with police and demolishing equipment...”

Denying it, the officials said they were carrying out the exercise only after carefully taking stock of those who had violated the norms. “We have evidence to prove that the buildings/owners have constructed against the norms and it will be dealt with an iron hand.”

A large posse of police personnel were deployed with the officials.

Activist and NGOs, voicing for a clean and green Kodai, welcomed the move of the HC Bench. They also wanted it to order a probe against corrupt officials who were “soft” with the violators all these years. “Their ill-gotten wealth should be confiscated,” they said.