Officials seize sarees, unaccounted cash in Vellore and Tirupattur

March 20, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VELLORE

Election officials seized sarees and unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹14.68 lakh during vehicle checks in Vellore and Tirupattur districts on Wednesday as part of enforcing the moral code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

Police said that members of a flying squad intercepted a car on Chettiyappanur Koot Road junction near Vaniyambadi town around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday. During the check, the team found 60 new sarees in the vehicle. K. Salman Khan, 27, a native of Bengaluru, was driving the vehicle and could not produce any documents for the sarees he was carrying. He told election officials that seized sarees were meant to be given to his relatives in Ambur town for Ramzan festival. The team seized sarees and handed it over to Deputy Returning Officer S. Rajaraji.

Likewise, a flying squad and Ambur Taluk police stopped a car at Madhanur on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44). During the search, the team found unaccounted cash of ₹2.5 lakh from G. Sundaramurthy (47), a trader from Gudiyatham. He told the team that he was on his way to deposit the money in the bank in Madhanur. However, the team seized the money and deposited in the treasury.

In Vellore, a total of ₹12.18 lakh unaccounted cash has been seized.

During routine vehicle check at Christianpet police check post near Katpadi on the Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh border, a team intercepted a car from Chittoor (A.P). They found ₹3. 84 lakh unaccounted cash from S. Vijaya (45) as she was on her way for a medical treatment in Vellore town. During a similar check in Gudiyatham, the team seized ₹1 lakh from a trader in his two-wheeler. All seized money has been deposited in the treasury. Further investigation is on.

