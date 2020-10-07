Tamil Nadu

Officials seize carts used for mining sand

A team of revenue officials seized four bullock carts engaged in illegal mining of sand from Sankarabarani river near Villianur.

The team was led by Villianur Sub-Collector A. Asvin Chandru, SP R. Lokeshwaran and Tahsildar K.P. Sreejith.

The officials seized the carts with 15 loads of sand mined from the river bed in Konnerikuppam. An FIR has been filed in this connection under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Act.

The officials warned those involved in illegal sand mining of stringent action.

