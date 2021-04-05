Officials seize ₹91.67 lakh near AIADMK candidate’s premises

Officials rescue 27 A.P. youth brought for distributing money

The election authorities seized ₹91.67 lakh found abandoned near the premises of AIADMK candidate in Ranipet on Saturday night and also rounded up 27 youth who were brought from Andhra Pradesh to distribute money to the voters in the constituency.

Ranipet Sub-Collector and Returning officer K.Elambahath received information from a caller, who alleged that 30 youth brought from Andhra Pradesh for distributing money, were illegally confined at a premises and tortured by the political functionaries, following alleged misappropriation of ₹13 lakh.

The official ordered a flying squad team to conduct a search on the said premises.

A huge drama unfolded when the team of the flying squad reached the bungalow, belonging to AIADMK candidate S.M.Sugumar in Vasantham Nagar, Ranipet, in the late hours of Saturday. On seeing the team, a few persons who were inside the premises scaled the compound wall and ran away. The premises, also being used as a godown, was found locked from inside.

The Returning officer, with the static surveillance team and police officers, reached the spot and inspected the premises.

While the officials were waiting outside, a youth who identified himself as Dinesh, 24, from Chitoor, jumped off the compound wall and raised an alarm for help.

The officials caught him and conducted an inquiry. He told them that 26 more youth were illegally confined inside and tortured by a gang.

Sources said the AIADMK candidate, Sugumar, came to the spot on being summoned by the police officers and argued that there was nothing inside.

Illegal confinement

In the meanwhile, the election officials entered the premises and found the youth inside. They complained to them that they were brought from A.P. for the purpose of distributing money to the voters.

On the premise that they misappropriated ₹13 lakh which was handed over to them for distribution, the political functionaries had locked them up in the godown and tortured them, they said.

After a thorough search, the officials seized ₹91.67 lakh cash stashed in three bags and abandoned in a bush near the premises.

Police rescued 27 youth and the Ranipet police booked a case against the AIADMK candidate Sugumar, his son Gopi and others for offences under sections 323( Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 342(Punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (i)(Criminal Intimidation), 171 H(Illegal Payment) and 171 E(Punishment for Bribery) IPC.