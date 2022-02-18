Officials review conduct of jallikattu

From January 14 to February 15 this year, a total of 118 jallikattu events have been organised

The Animal Welfare Board of India has nominated a committee for inspecting and monitoring the conduct of jallikattu events in the State. Nodal officer of the panel S.K. Mittal held a discussion with Secretary of the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare Department and senior officials on Friday over the conduct of jallikattu events so far.

Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and the higher officials of the Commissionerate were also present at the meeting. An average of 218 jallikattu events are conducted across Tamil Nadu and between January 14 and February 15 this year, 118 jallikattu events were organised, an official release said.

During the meeting, the preparatory activities undertaken before the actual conduct of the event, the activities undertaken on the day of the event were discussed with respect to the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017 and the SOP issued by the State government. The Secretary “mentioned that while ensuring adherence to the guidelines and avoiding violations of any kind during the current year, the preparatory activities for the conduct of Jallikattu during 2023 may begin much earlier.”

He also said that the District Collectors would be instructed to send in their recommendations for conduct of jallikattu events well in advance so that adequate time is available for the organisers to arrange the physical infrastructure, it said and added: “This would ensure that the bulls are not subjected to unnecessary pain and suffering.”

The District officers would also be made aware of the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978 and its subsequent amendments so as to ensure that the owners of bulls do not violate the said rules when bulls are transported for a long distance, it said.