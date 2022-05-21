Officials of the 27th batch graduate from prison academy in Vellore

The 35-member group underwent nine months of training

Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services (Telangana) Jitender presenting a medal to one of the graduating officers in Vellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

The 35-member group underwent nine months of training

After nine months of training, 35 officers of the 27 th batch basic course graduated from the Academy of Prison and Correctional Administration (APCA) at Thorapadi in Vellore on Saturday.

Officials said Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services (Telangana) Jitender was the chief guest. The batch comprised 31 assistant superintendents from Delhi prisons, two assistant superintendents Grade 1 from Kerala, one assistant jailor each from Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh. Of the 35, eight were female officers.

As part of the course, the officers were given indoor training in several subjects, including in-prison and correctional administration, criminology and victimology, alternatives to imprisonment, sociology and social work, psychology, criminal laws and special acts, technology in prison administration, forensic science, human rights and good prison management. Classes were conducted through audio visuals, group discussions and presentations. The outdoor training included arms and crowd control drills, handling of weapons, unarmed combat and yoga and meditation.

On the occasion, G.B. Senthamarai Kannan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons, Vellore Range; M. Chandrasekhar, Director, APCA; and V. Karuppannan, deputy director, APCA, were present.