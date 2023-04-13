Officials from Tamil Nadu and Odisha meet to discuss signing MoU regarding safety of migrant labourers

April 13, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

A consultation meeting for the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding between Tamil Nadu and Odisha on the issues of migrant labourers was held on Thursday.

The officials from the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) of both States along with the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, and the Labour and E.S.I. Department, Government of Odisha, held the consultation, according to a statement.

The consultation was held in the presence of Justice S. Baskaran, Chairperson, SHRC, Tamil Nadu; Justice Satrughana Pujahari, Chairperson, SHRC, Odisha; and Justice Raja Elango and Thiru V. Kannadasan, members of the Tamil Nadu SHRC.

R. Santhanagopalan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Labour and E.S.I. Department; N. Thirumala Naik, Labour Commissioner, Government of Odisha; Pranabindu Acharya, Special Director General of Police-cum-Director, Investigation Division of Odisha SHRC; Mahender Kumar Rathod, Inspector General of Police/Director, Investigation Division; and S. Maheswaran, Superintendent of Police, Investigation Division of the State Human Rights Commission, Tamil Nadu, also participated in the event.

R. Senthilkumari and Velambikai Durai, Additional Commissioners of the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, also offered their suggestions. After going through the drafts of the meeting, the State governments will consider entering into a MoU in the coming days, the statement added.