Tamil Nadu

Officials from other districts coming to Chennai for COVID-19 prevention

Civic bodies in Tiruchi, Thanjavur draw up list of persons to be sent for deputation work

Several health officers and sanitation inspectors belonging to central districts have been deputed to Chennai and its suburbs to carry out preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Upon direction from the senior officials of Health Department and Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, the Corporation and Municipalities in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and other districts, except those with large number of COVID-19 positive cases, had prepared a list of health officials to be sent for deputation work in Chennai.

A section of them have already reported for duty in the areas allotted to them in Chennai, sources said.

Two sanitation inspectors belonging to Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC) have been sent to Avadi. Similarly, three officials from Thanjavur City Corporation have been deputed to Chennai.

A. Jaganathan, health officer, told The Hindu that the deputation would in no way affect the COVID-19 prevention and other routine works in the city as it could manage the situation with existing workforce and supervisors. During Chennai floods too, officials and workers were sent on deputation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 4:15:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/officials-from-other-districts-coming-to-chennai-for-covid-19-prevention/article31709631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY