Officials from other districts coming to Chennai for COVID-19 prevention

Several health officers and sanitation inspectors belonging to central districts have been deputed to Chennai and its suburbs to carry out preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Upon direction from the senior officials of Health Department and Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, the Corporation and Municipalities in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and other districts, except those with large number of COVID-19 positive cases, had prepared a list of health officials to be sent for deputation work in Chennai.

A section of them have already reported for duty in the areas allotted to them in Chennai, sources said.

Two sanitation inspectors belonging to Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC) have been sent to Avadi. Similarly, three officials from Thanjavur City Corporation have been deputed to Chennai.

A. Jaganathan, health officer, told The Hindu that the deputation would in no way affect the COVID-19 prevention and other routine works in the city as it could manage the situation with existing workforce and supervisors. During Chennai floods too, officials and workers were sent on deputation.